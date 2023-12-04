Portable Zazu has sent a message to music star Wizkid, begging for help with a verse to help his career

The Zeh Nation label boss claimed he was the one who convinced Wizkid to consider helping those in the trenches

Portable's claims come hours after Wizkid gave the whopping sum of N20 million to a hypeman for hyping him

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable Zazu, broke his silence hours after Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' made headlines over his generous gesture to a hypeman.

Over the weekend, Wizkid was in the news for gifting N20 million to Money Gee, a hypeman who hyped him in a song.

Portable Zazu reveals what a verse from Wizkid would do for him.

Source: Instagram

Portable sends message to Wizkid

In a viral video, the Zazu star appealed to Wizkid to extend his generosity by giving him a song verse that would help his music career.

Portable also claimed his interview in 2022 where he called out Wizkid was the reason the music star was helping those in the trenches.

“I Was The One That Did Interview To Convince Wizkid To Start Helping Us In The Trenches, I Don’t Want Money, All I Want Is To Feature Him On A Song, I Will Buy Houses And Cars With It," Portable said in the video.

Watch a video of Portable begging Wizkid below:

Netizens react as Portable begs Wizkid for a verse

mariam_folorunsho111:

"So you can come and drag our wizkid later Abi."

inenglish0147:

"Later you will say wizkid rip you lol."

kuwait__official:

"This guy will always be on my screen chai later you go say wizkid reap you."

miz_tees_multibiz:

"Wizzy will never So you can do live video yabbing him later."

henroozgram:

"Make dem feature u make u con curse am d next week."

real_kingest:

"I love how he still acknowledge Olamide for making him who he is today."

