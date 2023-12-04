Actor and socialite Yhemo Lee brought out the child in his father, popularly called Igwe, after gifting him a new phone

In the video on his page, Yhemo Lee's dad held up the phone box like a trophy and wiggled excitedly on his chair

Igwe made fun of his wife, who bragged about her iPhone and told him he didn't need a new phone

Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee's dad, recently visited him, and he got a new Samsung phone from his son.

In a video post on his page, the socialite's dad entertained the actor and his friends with his dance steps.

Igwe, as he is fondly called, showed off his outfit in a stylish manner as his son hailed him. He is known for being goofy and trended when he went with the actor to a club.

Yhemo Lee made his dad a pleased man by giving him a brand-new Samsung phone, and he danced excitedly in his seat as he held it up.

He bragged about owning one of the latest phones and called out his wife, who taunted him with her iPhone, saying he didn't need a new phone.

This is not the first time Yhemo Lee has made his dad excited. He got him dancing and raining street slangs in August after gifting him a car.

Reactions to Yhemo Lee's video

Read some of the comments sighted on the actor's page below:

tomilolaofbiggles:

"Reminds me of my dad, God bless him."

josh_king1740:

"Thanks for showing us dad and taking care of him oo egbon !!! Cus ni social media yiii, mummy niii shaaaaaa."

iamcelebrityguy:

"Your Dad need to follow you to club one day."

ayaoba_haykins:

"Na Thayour Dey laugh underground. Happy she is smiling."

blessed_barbie01:

"Father and son. Barry dey carry igwe reach there."

