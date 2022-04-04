Popular Nigerian actor, Feranmi aka Yhemo Lee, clocked a year older on April 4 and he made sure to celebrate with loved ones

The film star who partied hard at the club took his old father along and he definitely had the time of his life

In videos trending on social media, Yhemo Lee’s father was seen dancing and having a great time with stars like Poco Lee and more

Popular Nollywood actor, Yhemo Lee, celebrated his birthday on April 4, 2022, and he turned up at the club with his old father.

The movie star was surrounded by friends and loved ones to mark the special occasion as he and his father partied hard at the club.

The old man initially kept his cool after he stepped into the club and sat down to observe things before finally getting into the groove and stealing the show from his son.

Actor Yhemo Lee and his father at the club. Photos: @olowo_ekoo / Snapchat

Yhemo Lee’s father danced happily with other stars present such as Poco Lee as they rained cash heavily on him. Not stopping there, the actor’s old dad replaced his traditional cap with a designer fez cap as he continued to party hard.

Many of the guests and onlookers at the club were very impressed with Yhemo Lee’s father’s moves as they cheered him on in the trending videos.

See a clip from the club hangout below:

Nigerians react on social media

Many Nigerian youths who have typical African parents were quite impressed to see the Nollywood actor with his father at the club. They also shared funny reactions. Read some of them below:

Mbbluxury_store:

“Daddy must carry babe go lounge .”

Caddytunes:

“One of the many benefits of starting a family early… .”

_Ifeoluwanii:

“Remain Folake for the night for papa .”

Fine boy.rald:

“Doings this is sweet.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“This one is about creating problems for his mother's marriage .”

Gustavo_la_crusifixo:

“Him papa don high, I off”

Omalicha_011:

“Something I will do for my mom and dad soon Amen , make they see the pikin wey Dey born for another level, I can’t imagine the reaction though , it will be funny .”

Pleasureme_sextoystore:

“Make baba Onibaba self chop life Abeg give am babe . Make he dance Kitikiti.”

Nice one.

