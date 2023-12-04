Banky W has taken to Instagram to start a debate over a popular bible verse Deuteronomy 32:30 and its meaning

He said the verse is a curse and not a blessing as many think but he did not give any further explanation

The singer told his fans who may want to disbelieve him to argue with their keypads and not him

Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, professionally known as Banky W has taken to Instagram to state that a popular bible verse, Deuteronomy 32:30 is a curse and not a blessing as many think it is.

Banky W says Deuteronomy 32:30 is a curse, not blessing. Photo credit @bankyweelington

Source: Instagram

The singer who lost at the 2023 general election didn't give any substantial reason for his post. He only wrote that many people have been praying the bible verse out of context for decades.

Banky W shuns his fans

The singer who was trending over an unconfirmed cheating rumor a few months ago took a swipe at his fans who would want to ask him further questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stated that they shouldn't argue with him but they should do that with their keypads.

See his post here:

Fans react to Banky W's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer about the popular bible verse. Here are some of the reactions below.

@iamopeters:

"No sensible preacher passes a message this way. If you think you have better insight you will share it to benefit others not use it as a way to prove something and then ask people to argue. How does arguing edify anybody? You people should do better. Banky do better."

@onyegbuleonweyyya:

"Throw away that Bible and have a sane reasoning ."

@ochuko_bella:

"The bible is very deep...it takes only d grace of God to understand it."

@livinstoneagbo:

"Poverty go make u think say anything rich man talk is right."

@ayukthelma24:

"I don't know his Bible version .but good news Bible is very clear on this .God was talking about abandoning the Israelites because of their stubbornness and disobedience. God was talking about Israel loosing a battle before because God had abandoned them."

@lypixphotography:

"My understanding about Deuteronomy 32:30 , "How could one chase a thousand, and two put ten thousand to flight unless their Rock had sold them, unless the Lord had given them up?" This verse emphasizes the idea that with the support and strength provided by the Lord, the people can achieve remarkable success, far beyond what would be expected by simple addition of individual efforts. It underscores the significance of relying on divine strength and guidance."

@adewoluolamide:

"You dey interpret bible with your brain abi? Good luck to you."

@yes_am_lilly:

"This is what the verse said, from good news bible: Deu 32:30 why were a thousand defeated by one, and ten thousand by only two? The lord, their God, had abandoned them; their mighty God had given up on them."

@chekwubeisaac:

"And you don't think it's smart to then give your reasons, explaining further for more enlightenment rather than wish you get argued with? Na wah sir."

@koatlanticshortletapartments:

"We don't agree or disagree, but if you want to argue it, we've got the best apartments for you to argue Bible verses in."

Banky W preaches in church, spotted with Adesua amidst cheating allegation

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Banky W had resumed his pastoral duties a few days after it was reported that he had cheated on his wife.

The singer was said to have allegedly had a short romantic relationship with Niyola, one of the artists on his former record label.

He however shunned the rumor and went back to church to preach a lively message without referring to the noise online about his marriage.

Source: Legit.ng