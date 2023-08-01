Seasoned Nollywood actress Stella Damasus spoke openly about one of her marriages, which lasted only eight months

The actress, who at the time belonged to a choir, claimed that she was forced to get married to her choir director, who was her friend

Damasus claimed that their church coerced them into getting married and stated that their union was a big mistake

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has attributed her "biggest mistake" to religion.

She claimed that the church where she was a choir member once pressured her to marry the choir director, her closest friend.

Stella Damasus speaks on how religion affected her marriage. Credit: @stelladamasus

The actress stated that they were not meant to be married, emphasising that they were excellent friends but failed as a couple.

Damasus revealed this in a recent conversation with the well-known media personality Teju Babyface.

She stated:

"Before him [my ex-husband], there was somebody else that I married. It didn't work out. Nobody heard my voice. I didn't talk about it. That passed quietly.

"It lasted eight months. Biggest mistake of my life because the guy was an amazing guy. But he was my friend, my best friend. And religion is what caused that problem that made us marry when we were not supposed to be married. We were supposed to be very good friends because, as my friend, he was awesome. But as a married couple, we didn't work. We just spoiled it. And we knew it.

"So when we went our separate ways, we were like, out of love and respect for each other, let's just leave it. We don't talk about it; we just leave it so that at least we can still say, Hello, are you okay? How are you?"

See the video below

Uche Maduagwu taunts Stella Damasus over failed third marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken a hot swipe at Stella Damasus for speaking out about her failed marriage.

During a conversation with media personality Teju Babyface, Damasus opened up about her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

Following the wild guess that Stella snatched Doris Simeon's husband, Madaugwu shared a video on social media attacking the veteran.

