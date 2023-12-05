Popular internet sensation, Kelly, has been trending on social media after her real age was shared

The influencer who recently celebrated her birthday took to her Instagram account to reveal her real age to the world

Reacting to the revelation, netizens took to the comments section to express their shock over her age

Social media has been abuzz after a popular black lady, Kelly, exposed her real age to her fans on Instagram.

The curvy influencer had shared cute photos from her birthday shoot on Instagram to celebrate her new age.

Kelly exposes her real age on her birthday Photo credit: @slayy.kellyy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Kelly reveals she's only 19

In one of the photos shared via her account @slayy.kelly, she carried a balloon which was carved to look like the number 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her caption of the photos, she also confirmed that she had just turned 19, a revelation which shocked netizens especially men who had a serious crush on her.

"Thank you for the birthday wishes. Blessed to see another year. #19."

Remember, Kelly was a viral sensation on TikTok for a very long time with netizens especially men showing off their admiration for her shape.

While some Nigerians love her because of her beautiful face and stature, others admire her for her love for shoes and fashion.

However, upon seeing her age, netizens hilariously noted that all the men who had eyes on her would go to jail since she was still a minor then.

Reactions as Kelly reveals her real age

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below

Sarah_child_of_god said:

"You're 19?? So 2 years ago when the world knew about her she was 18 years old. Anyway, now I understand all your mistakes."

Xlv_in wrote:

"Ain't no way you 19."

Amyloveth30 said:

"I saw you recently but your yansh no really too big as I expected."

Elishki_kaharuka reacted:

"She is a teenager?"

Id_bigname_001 said:

"You are 19 but your backside is 25."

Deshawn2valid reacted:

"What is nyash? for the hungry it is food. for the blind it is vision. for the thirsty it is water. if nyash speaks I'm listening."

Lovedoctorfab reacted:

"No way. This yansh can’t be 19. Happy birthday."

Bigo6o said:

"YALLL GOIN TO JAILLLLLL."

Exdyboy_fye commented:

"Nothing on you looks 19 tho. Happy 24th birthday."

0rme___ reacted:

"Kelly younger than me?"

Majo_crey said:

"Happy Birthday! And lol. Didn't know I was your senior."

Munashe_kay said:

"We goin to jail brothers."

Igwe_kinging added:

"Ain’t no way this nyash is 19."

Saint.dtb said:

"I guess all Nigerian guys should be in Jail now."

Notlikeblaze said:

"So this girl no too dagba with this bunda? Online lo wa sha, post Bo Shay Wu e."

See the post below:

Men adore pretty lady called Kelly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady called Kelly has become a viral sensation on TikTok and the love she has been getting from people is amazing.

If you think she got popular for her dance moves, you may have to think again as there are many excellent dancers on the platform. What she has could be termed as a case of pure grace. In recent weeks, many videos based on her moves were created by her numerous admirers.

There were also those who funnily tried to mimic her style. Her dance moves have become a TikTok challenge of some sort that other ladies have jumped on it and modeled their content after Kelly.

Source: Legit.ng