Stella Damasus has been trolled by the contentious actor Uche Maduagwu over the recent disclosure of her failed marriage

In an interview with media personality Teju Babyface, Stella, who was previously married to the ex-husband of Doris Simeon's revealed that she knew her marriage was over Youtube

Following the wild guess that Stella snatched Doris Simeon's husband, Uche Madaugwu shared a video on social media attacking the veteran

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken a hot swipe at Stella Damasus for speaking out about her failed marriage.

During a conversation with media personality Teju Babyface, Damasus opened up about her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

Uche Maduagwu takes a hot swipe at Stella Damasus's marital crisis Credit: @uchemaduagwu, @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

Stella, who was married to Doris Simeon's ex-husband and film director, claimed that she learned about her marital crush on YouTube.

However, People implied that Stella snatched Daniel Ademinokan from her colleague Doris Simeon because he left her to marry Stella Damasus (who already had a child for him). Even though Stella stated in a recent interview that she is currently friends with Doris, netizens think Stella has tasted her own medicine.

Reacting to the mind-blogging situation, Maduagwu made a video to say that the veteran has tasted her own medicine.

Captioning his video, he wrote:

"God is not the Author of Confusion in Marriage; what we SOW is what we eventually REAP. Na spiritual LAW no be JOKE.."

See his post below

Uche Maduagwu's post against Stella Damasus sparks reactions

Nigerians online supported the controversial media act this time and noted that Karma is an actual event.

See their comments below:

hiddentreasurecloset2:

"how I wish JUDY TRIED THIS FOOLISHNESS IN GHANA."

oojanancyijoganu:

"U are right if u sow good u we reap good same with bad too."

chikachikelu4:

"I hear you Uche gbam na so, final she must receive it, must."

chinenye.ezeeh:

"Karma is real....soon Judy own go soon come."

iammrschikara:

"Her case is different from Judy. The marriage already ended before she started her relationship with the man. @uchemaduagwu get your facts correct."

