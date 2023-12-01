Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake ignited a wave of emotions online with a recent video capturing private moments between him and an endowed mystery woman

The viral footage saw the Organise crooner and the bodied young lady exchange sweet passionate kisses in a restaurant

The clip went on to show us another captivating moment of the duo on a soft, cozy bed as they romantically played with each other

A recent online video capturing the private moments between the Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, best known as Asake, and an unidentified woman has generated online concerns among his fans.

The circulating clip depicted Asake and the beautifully endowed woman in a warm restaurant ambiance as they had dinner together. While at that, the Mr Money singer reached to the lady to kiss her on the lips.

Asake and mystery woman trends online



Another clip saw the couple in an endearing display, which included passionate body hugs on a bed.



Netizens react to the video of Aske and mystery woman



hola_celeb00:

"God abeg oo.. make Asake no chop breakfast oo."

pablo_ayomikun_:

"Love is a very beautiful thing sha let’s be honest…thou this generation make it look like a world war."

bashy_d_garafina:

"Make una leave him to rest small, Konji no good for man life biko."

natashabankz7:

"I pray she is different, cause the breakfast song go be hit song ooo."

emmybrownmusic:

"Leave the man to enjoy his life this work no easy."

cici_solape:

"Make una dey chop the one wey he don drop for the main time i beg, baba don try na he sing so teyyy them nominate am for grammy shuu i beg leave our mr money biko love his needed."

therealfaithdoll_:

"Make she sha no break him heart I no fit shout @justice for anybody o."

pablo_ayomikun:

"Love is a very beautiful thing sha let’s be honest…thou this generation make it look like a world war."

Asake speaks on his struggles with fame

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake opened up about his life before fame and how he’s being treated currently.

Asake, who made it to the limelight some months ago after dropping his hit song “Omo Ope” featuring YBNL label boss Olamide, has amassed many fans and lovers.

However, Asake, in an interview, revealed his newfound fame has made it difficult for him to spot the difference between those who show him fake love and those who really love him.

