Nigerians released old videos of Isreal DMW hailing and adoring his boss for monetary favours to shed light on the reason behind his ex-wife Sheila leaving him

The logistics manager of the Afrobeats star garnered significant attention on the Internet following the dissolution of his one-year marriage

As previously reported by Legit.ng, Isreal claimed that his former wife mocked him, asserting that he found pride in begging his oga, which led to the circulation of these old clips

The marital crisis between Nigerian singer Davido's aide Israel Afeare, known as Isreal DMW, and his ex-wife Sheila has spurred curiosity in the hearts of many

Nigerians have dug out videos to prove why Sheila called Isreal DMW the Afrobeats singer's slave.

Old videos of Davido's Isreal hailing singer trends Credit: @winco

Source: Instagram

After declaring the end of his marriage to the young woman, Isreal DMW became a topic of conversation online regarding his work ethic with his boss.

Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal alleged that his ex-wife taunted him by saying that he derived dignity from begging his "oga" and fully being a slave to him.

Some concerned individuals then backed Isreal DMW's ex-wife Sheila's claims by sharing old footage of Isreal DMW's constantly grovelling before Davdio and hailing him all the time for favour.

See the videos below

Nigerians react to videos of Davido and Israel DMW

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kushingnelxongh:

"Gather here if u go beg pass israel if na u dey him position."

judithoflagos:

"If your husband con dey abroad dey clean old people sht nko, U go still love am abi."

iamdrstev:

"I ❤️Israel forget that rubbish this girl dey talk."

infinity_boss79:

"That's why I love my igbo sisters they will join you in this business the way they will encourage you eh, they will ginger you to do more so that more money will come out."

taielemeshookesanjo:

"But she met Isreal like that. There must be more to it. She can advise him to set up another business to make more money, but tell him to leave David is wrong. David and Isreal have come a long way, and he got his fame from David. I hope elders in both families can call the two and settle their differences since the separation is not based on domestic abuses."

stephanieekwu:

"If na me be the girl I go join my husband dey ring bell oooo anything to put food on our table biko."

mcee_slimjoe:

"Anything way bring money na work. na hustle"

@KennyIsGoat:

"This is real embarrassing man, But that's his source of income."

Sheila reveals more details about failed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that after accusing him of abusing her physically and emotionally, isreal's wife shared more details of the things she endured in the marriage.

She admitted the signs were there when they were planning the wedding as he rushed things and even threatened.

Sheila revealed they started having problems in the marriage by November, a month after the wedding, and Isreal started locking her out and forbidding her from leaving the house.

Source: Legit.ng