BBNaija's Mercy Eke has finally responded to Dr Penking after he made a bold claim about her

Hours after Mercy flaunted her new Range Rover, the X influencer alleged that the reality star revamped her car every two years to deceive people

Mercy slammed the influencer, whom she tagged as an educated illiterate, for not knowing different models of cars

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Mecy Eke has refused to let a bold claim popular influencer on X Dr Penking made about her new Range Rover slide.

Penking in a viral tweet, claimed Mercy deceives people by changing the colour of her Range Rover and flaunting it as new online.

The influencer's bold allegations come after Mercy on Friday, December 1, showed off her brand-new Range Rover, which she said was a Christmas gift.

In a latest update via her X account, Mercy slammed Penking for having the temerity to mention her name, tagging him as an educated illiterate.

She also hinted at details about the different Range Rovers she owns.

Mercy tweeted

"IGNORANCE of the highest level..educated illiterate, the audacity to mention my name. How will you know the diff btw RR velar and RR sport ..capping from your nose. Now you will talk about me forever .. ask questions.., obsession 123>>>gooooo."

See her tweet below:

People react as Mercy responds to Penking's claim

See some of the comments below:

opeyemifamakin:

"For those wondering why she bought the same brand thrice. The answer…. Because She Can. Thats why."

nonnie_nonso:

"But funny enough..why 1 person go buy same car 3 times."

trina_joness:

"Honestly I was thinking the cars look exactly the same but I didn’t want to say anything."

kingfadekemi:

"Even if it’s the same car. Wetin concern una

edem_rose:

"True, but the first two cars are the same sha, just wrapped. Congrats oh before dem go come ask me which one I get."

