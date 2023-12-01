BBN Mercy Eke has shown off her huge perfume collection which was neatly kept in her room

The fragrances were arranged neatly in five layers in her closet and when she went out, she wore some of them

The reality star has the New York Series Musk Bond, Delina, and some multi-million scents in her closet

BBNaija star Mercy Eke has a taste for good things and she does not hesitate to show them off. The reality star has shown off her range of perfumes which are allegedly worth N900 million.

In a clip sighted online, the star who was the 1st runner up at the All Stars edition of Big Brother Naija reality show displayed all the scents in her closet.

BBN Mercy Eke flaunts massive designer perfumes. Photo credit @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the fragrances were neatly kept in five layers on a white rack in her house.

Mercy Eke samples some of her perfumes

In the video, she was seen sampling some of the perfumes and even spraying them on the person doing the recording for her.

She sprayed more than four of them and she kept them back on the rack. This is not the first time that Mercy Eke would be showing off what she has been using her hard-earned money to buy.

A few weeks ago, she gave her fans a sneak peek of what her bags and shows collection looked like.

See the video here:

Fans react to Mercy Eke's perfume collection

Reactions have trailed the many scents Eke displayed in her closet. Here is some of the comments below.

@remiokike:

"They’d come for me but Mercy Eke doesn’t know how to wear a perfume for someone with these collections ."

@rikhrewa:

"With all these perfume collections, Neo was the only housemate that smells nice in biggie's house ."

@dudes_n_damzel:

"The Queen herself."

@prisylah_dadzie:

"Wow most of her perfumes are niche fragrances and not the regular designer perfumes, that’s an expensive collection."

@quin_uju:

"This is serious, he’s got a class collections."

@she.is.gold__:

"Naso them dey apply perfume? "

@a_dose_of_anniewealth:

"Una go Dey call money like say na paper, well I’m obsesse with perfumes too."

@vee_onlinestore:

"New York series musk bond no9 ."

@canadian_zaddy:

"When I saw the New York series musk bonds, I knew she had good taste, this has to be the best perfume ever created, especially the New York series musk bond No.9."

Source: Legit.ng