TG Omori has cut off his signature dreadlock as he recently shared a new picture of him rocking his new hairstyle

The talented video director appeared to have taken a cue from Oladips, who also made headlines after rocking a lowcut hairstyle

TG Omori's new hairstyle has stirred reactions from online users as many teased the video director

Barely a few weeks to a new year, and it looks like popular video director and cinematographer ThankGod Omori Jesam, known professionally as TG Omori or Boy Director, is gearing up for 2024.

This comes as TG Omori made some new changes to his look. The video director cut off his signature dreadlock hairstyle while rocking a lowcut hairstyle,

TG Omori shares new look. Credit: @boydirector @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

Sharing the new picture on his Instastory, Omori wrote the figure 777 on his forehead.

Omori's new hairstyle is coming weeks after rapper Oladips cut off his locks as he reacted to reports of his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the screenshot from TG Omori's post below:

Netizens react to TG Omori's new look

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some said the producer was learning from Oladips. See the comments below:

boy_kimmich007:

"Oladips de Jesus of our time.."

iam_c.tom:

"He don f up like that because of him I did that his old style ."

iamelb:

"From TG-Omori to Mufu Olosha Oko."

mandy__chuks:

"Inspired by the resurrected oladips."

adenike_b_:

"He come look like ojopagogo."

_adeniyi_e:

"Shave the dem mustache."

richy_billy_02:

"Rich man piken go think say na person way just mad."

datslimgirl._:

"Omo I think say na another man."

mamajay_official:

"Even with m0ney, this guy is still ug|y."

holakush_nba:

"From TG omori to zinojale brother to adigunjale wow thief kids."

paulosas__:

"Na Oladips be the blue print now… make I go cut my own too."

How people reacted to Davido's N100m music video directed by TG Omori

After a long wait, Davido, on Tuesday, October 3, dropped the video for his song 'Feel', a track off his Timeless album, Legit.ng reported.

Before the release, a snippet of the video by TG Omori had caused a stir online.

Reacting, someone said:

"Over hyped video.. TG omori stole concepts from Davido old video "Like dat".. 100 million in the mud."

Davido had bragged about spending “N100 million” on the video shoot.

Source: Legit.ng