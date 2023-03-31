Timeless Album: “My N100 Million Show” – Davido Speaks About Working With TG Omori, Hails Him in New Video
- Davido’s Timeless album continues to trend on social media, and it appears a video for one of the tracks on it may soon be out
- The DMW label boss, in an interview, revealed ace director TG Omori directed his first 100 million video shoot
- Davido’s revelation has stirred reactions on social media as netizens expressed surprise at the huge amount the singer paid
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Afrobreats singer Davido in a latest interview, has confirmed working with ace video director TG Omori on a visual for one of the singles off his recently released album Timeless.
Davido, who was on air on Beat FM, revealed the video TG Omori directed cost N100 million.
"I'm proud to say that is his first 100m naira video,” he said.
The DMW label boss, who said he saw the impact of the huge amount, went on to hail TG Omori for a job well done.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Davido also revealed they shot the video for six days as it included some storylines.
Watch the video from Davido’s interview below:
This comes days after TG Omori hinted at working with Davido in a report via Legit.ng.
Netizens react as Davido says new music video cost him N100
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
fathom_hit:
"TG omori collect 100million naira poor people dey cook am for twitter ."
ola_of_mkd:
"100m untop one video ."
directorsoma_:
"TG BAD NORMALLY!"
mgs.mozay:
"Omo this th na big man ooo wow ."
nero_newstory07:
"First 100M video stop playing ❤️❤️ clear road ."
senior_30bg:
"Forget about money or anything OBO is bigger than everybody Forget about any other thing @thebeat999fm is bigger than any other stations ✌️✌️✌️❤️."
"Timeless is the album of the century": Soso Soberekon declares, Davido, others toast to latest achievement
Soso Soberekon says Timeless is the album of the century
To mark the new milestone, a video shared by music executive and talent manager Soso Soberekon showed the moment Davido and his team raised glasses to their latest achievement.
Soberekon, who was also present, could be heard describing Timeless as the album of the century.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Soberekon wrote:
"Congratulations to the whole team @davido #timeless."
Source: Legit.ng