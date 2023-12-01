Popular singer Asake and skit maker Broda Shaggi have both come a long way before they found worldwide fame

In a video shared by Shaggi, he and the singer engaged in a battle of incantations like they do in Yoruba movies

The video got fans and colleagues commending them for putting up a theatre production

Nigerian singer Asake would have probably been a hilarious content creator if he hadn't built a career in music.'

Skit maker Broda Shaggi recently shared a throwback video of him and Asake having fun battling incantations like in Yoruba movies.

Netizens react to video of Broda Shaggi and Asake

The duo started with popular music slangs like 'gbe body e' and escalated into a full-blown trade of words.

Both tried to dominate each other as they took menacing steps while reciting their hilarious lines.

Recall that Asake recently revealed he left dance to make music because of money.

Broda Shaggi, who took actress Regina Daniels on a date, captioned the video with:

"I’m speechless. Found this on my laptop and decided to post. Can’t even remember what year. We do stupid things sometimes. God be praised for the Growth @asakemusic @fancybeats_allday."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Broda Shaggi's video

Read some of the comments about the video below:

only1sarz:

"Crazy.. Imagine if Asake tasted success as a content creator. Chances are we would have never experienced his amazing artistry in music."

crazeclown:

"The video sweet."

nedu_official:

"e don reach make you Abija for movie."

jessicaorishane:

"A whole theatre production."

switope:

"Samuelllll. this is the CRA 404 abi kini??? Special practical project."

idia.aisien:

"Wow wow wow! In this life just work hard."

thecuteabiola:

"If dem born u well delete am. Video wey sweet like this?"

drdolorofficial:

"Theater art na Wetin I see."

larryhotsense:

"When you blow/make am your throwback go sweet anyhow come funny join but when you no make am you no go ever want see your throwback becus you go just dey vex."

Throwback video of Asake as Broda Shaggi’s backup surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video on @gossipmilltv’s Instagram page showed that the Palazzo crooner was once a backup singer for comedian/actor, Broda Shaggi.

In the video, Shaggi is seen performing one of his comic songs, and right behind him are two backup singers, one of whom is Asake.

Several internet users reacted to the trending video with surprise at the singer’s journey to stardom.

