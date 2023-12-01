Nigerian singer Oladips, who was recently pronounced dead by his management, has made a comeback to social media

The singer shared new photos on his Instagram page and revealed that a new version of him has been birthed

While some fans and colleagues welcomed the singer, others made fun of his resurrection

Young Hip Hop artist and rapper Oladimeji Oladipupo Olabode, aka Oladips, has finally returned to social media.

On Tuesday, November 14, the singer's management pronounced him dead after a viral disturbing video.

Oladips returns to social media

Source: Instagram

In a new post on his Instagram page, the singer who recently called out colleague Qdot for saying he was alive shared a new post.

Decked in black from head to toe, the singer struck gangster poses and in his caption, he revealed he is now a more improved version.

He wrote:

"OLADIPS 2.0!! Odepadaa ENKR."

See the post below:

Reactions to Oladips' post

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Oladips' post, read some of the comments sighted below:

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Omo nla."

skushi_ex:

"Ojo ajinde. He rested and resurrected. Welcome back akudaya, kokumo."

heismiracleft:

"Rip bro. You will be missed. My favorite rapper."

badmanprezzy:

"I don too play this album my car door don suppose sabi the lyrics."

kapentar:

"Welcome back Good health I pray for you."

djcaspersandra:

"We thank God for life."

enekemgreg:

"Welcome back OG, thank God for life."

blord_official:

"Welcome back , Lazarus of our time , Love everyday."

allahservantbarry:

"Una no know what's next."

silverspoonchaser:

"E dey swear for una, una dey hail am for comment section. If no be say most of una brain don twist una don forget say na him management announced his death, he came back online with rubbish explanation. Iwo loni kuure. Say make you die true true, if no be say you faked your death. Rubbish."

Video of Oladips in the hospital undergoing medical checkup goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a bid to prove that he was on the brink of death when his management announced his passing Oladips, has posted some videos of himself at the hospital.

Unlike his earlier video showing his mum praying for him, this time, he was seen in the hospital undergoing different medical procedures.

The singer praised God for keeping him alive.

Source: Legit.ng