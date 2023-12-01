Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has lamented about the behaviour of people around her

On her X, she wrote that some people are investments while some are just bills to be paid

She kept her fans in the dark about what she meant with her post but told them to read it two times

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has taken to X to lament about people. Though she didn't go deep with her post, she asked her fans to ensure they read it more than once.

The disc jockey who lost her expensive phone to daredevils a few weeks ago wrote that some people are investments while others are bills.

Fans have been wondering why DJ Cuppy made the post and some are suggesting that it might be connected to her former lover who gave a reason why he dumped her a few days ago.

See the post here:

How fans reached to DJ Cuppy's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below.

@Sarkideyforyou:

"If I tell you wetin de my mind, you fit no sleep tonight."

@Short_Stature_:

"Me ,you and temi . Read that again."

@iamfortune25:

"I shall never bill you before …so you can’t be talking to me."

@AllAbuja:

"I cuppy that, wetin you mean now."

@EnyinnaJustice:

"And some people are not investment nor billing, read again."

@Oba_Alexander_:

"I was bills until adulthood happened."

@OniludeTola:

"I don't know about who's bill."

@utibeantia1:

"Thank God, I'm not among the investment and the billings."

@NdukaIbekwe:

"Am reading agai but i no understand. Abi you mean Bill Gate?"

@NdukaIbekwe:

"Abeg which people be bills bikonu. Checking to see if I am among them."

