Famous Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online with a comment she shared on her page about love

Cuppy, who recently broke up with her estranged fiancee, Ryan Taylor, noted that the worst place for anyone to be is a home with peace

The billionaire heiress also noted in her post that anyone set to go into a new relationship should be careful of who they choose to start the journey with

Nigerian billionaire heiress and female disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as Cuppy, has sparked reactions online as she speaks about finding true love.

In a post shared on Twitter, Cuppy noted that the worst prison woman could find herself in this world is a home with peace.

Cuppy advises people about falling in love

The billionaire heiress' comments are coming weeks after her famous relationship and engagement with British boxer Ryan Taylor crashed.

In her post, Cuppy advised her followers to be careful with who they fall in love with. She noted that it could quickly go sour and become a person's worst nightmare.

See DJ Cuppy's post advising her followers about love & relationships:

See the reactions that trailed DJ Cuppy's post

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@Updateboyx:

"Florence Hope say dem never carry you reach there again?"

@hardeywhuyi1:

"Enter Jigawa prison for one month, body go tell you."

@UmaarKudu:

"This kind of warning coming from a Billionaires daughter will surely tell you money is not everything."

@brodamike07:

"I pray you find someone that will love you and give you peace that you desire."

@VikkiP99:

"I talk am say that your Oyinbo pepper na simp.You should have stayed with Lerry."

@Marvelwhest1:

"You don chop breakfast again."

@Badgowies:

"Na wetin i been wan tell you before you date that fighter. But u no gimme chance."

DJ Cuppy's fiancé speaks about ending their love affair

Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Ryan Taylor days after his relationship with DJ Cuppy crashed.

Taylor had noted in a post why he had to end his relationship with the Nigerian damsel.

He shared that her presence in his life was blocking his spiritual growth, and that was something he wouldn't want to risk.

