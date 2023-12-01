Famous Controversial singer Portable has sparked reactions online as a recent post he shared online went viral

The singer, who has been locked in an online battle with his colleague and ace actor Charles Okocha, has finally picked a date for them to hash things out

Portable's post is coming days after he called Charles Okocha out online for a boxing fight for ripping him

Controversial Streetpop artist Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has sparked reactions online as he finally takes his beef with Charles Okocha to the ring.

Recall some days ago, Legit.ng reported a video of Portable calling out Charles Okocha and challenging him to a boxing fight.

Singer Portable trends online as the date for his fight with Charles Okocha goes viral. Photo credit:@portablebaeby/@charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha, after ignoring the call, later accepted the challenge as he was seen in the gym with his trainer preparing for his potential boxing fight with Portable.

Portable set to Fight Charles Okocha on Boxing Day

The date, time, and location of the two controversial personalities clashing in the ring have now been announced.

Portable announced the fight date in a post shared on his page as he declared his intentions to reconstruct Charles Okocha's fine boy face.

It is set to be an exciting watch as the fight is set to go down at Truth Beach Club, Landmark, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

See the fight poster below:

Reactions trail Portable's post as he picks date to fight Charles Okocha

See how netizens reacted to the announcement:

@suddy_empire:

"The only celebrity using this social media very well... A very good PR."

@milyion01:

"Portable real fight under 0.5 but with jazz over 10.5."

@emmzy_coming:

"Portable dey always smoke different hemps."

@official_ysanusi:

"Portable you just dey enjoy anyhow...you don forget wetin baba tell us .. that year..."

@shillow_money:

"Educated boxing vs Giran boxing! Who go con win now?"

@kjlyrics:

" Wahala no con too much .... team portable gather here..."

@gossiploadedtv:

"Olopa maa’ko everybody."

@kiddiesbykishi_:

"You can insult portable but we can’t all deny he works really hard and always promoting his brand … really consistent."

@luckybetng:

"But what if say Youngi Duu be the Ref?"

Charles Okocha flaunts wads of cash after Portable called him out

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Charles took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially the claim of owing him N20m.

Source: Legit.ng