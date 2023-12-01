Popular businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has made a promise to himself and he is ready to stick by it

The father of three stated that he is going to work on his weight in 2024 but he has a mission to perform before then

His mission is to enjoy this December most especially since it falls at the yuletide period before it will be time to meet his target

Billionaire businessman, Pascal Chibiuke Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest knows how to enjoy the good things of life but at the same time, he is also concerned about his health.

The entrepreneur who bought a Roll Royce a few months ago has stated that he is ready to lose weight in 2024.

The businessman who enjoys flaunting what he has used his hard-earned money to acquire added that he wants to be free of excess weight next year.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares weight loss goals for 2024. Photo credit @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest says he wants to enjoy this December

In the post he made on his Instagram story, he noted that this December will be different for him as he will enjoy the last month of his his biggie life.

He said that fans should not be surprised because he must first enjoy this month before he starts thinking about his weight loss.

