Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, is no doubt still reeling with excitement over his newly purchased Rolls Royce

Taking to social media, the celebrity barman shared a video showing the plush interior of the luxury ride

The video showing the impressive insides of the Rolls Royce sparked a debate among some netizens

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, is once again in the news over his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan after he gave fans a tour of its interior.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Chiefpriest joined the likes of Davido and other celebrities to own a Rolls Royce.

In a new development, the self-styled celebrity barman took to social media to show fans what the insides of such an expensive car looks like.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest shows off interior of his Rolls Royce. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

On his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest posted a video of himself unveiling the many features and compartments of the car.

The socialite’s Rolls was fitted with bright orange leather chairs with the Rolls Royce logo sewn into the headrests. Chiefpriests then opened a compartment nestled in between the backseats that housed drinking glasses among other things.

The drinking glasses were customised with the popular Rolls logo as well as the umbrella that came with the ride.

In the caption of the video Chiefpriest gave thanks to God. He wrote:

“Let’s Go Golfing ⛳️ In @djkhaled Voice️ God Did ”

See the video below:

Netizens react to interior of Cubana Chiefpriest’s newly acquired Rolls Royce

Shortly after Cubana Chiefpriest posted the video of his car online, many netizens took to his comment section to react. While some of them gushed over how beautiful it looked, others claimed that the car was refurbished.

Read some of the comments below:

mr_dbbk:

“Let me tap from this, I have never loved n wished for any car as I have wished for this.. this beats all fake life stories about any man.. congratulations again and again Gee.”

officialmisterprince:

“Car looks refurbished tho.... actual price is N98m.”

officialmisterprince:

“How do u know a used car that is sprayed n fixed new seats? Only I can tell.... chiefpriest inflated d worth of this car.”

peruzzi_vibes:

“E Too Sweet .”

bryannonly:

“Congratulations idolo .”

Funnyfrosh:

“He looks soo happy, omo congrats my boss.”

__sultann.03:

“RR umbrella fit buy you small Camry I’ll never be poor in my life .”

kuwaitmoney1:

“The only young bar man in the east that did it! Congrats .”

sir_kelvin_chika:

“CP congratulations once again na road remine to drive it in Owerri please tell your boss make him help us for new Owerri fix the roads please❤️.”

nazzybellabenz':

“All na vanity shaa.”

iykedavince:

“Nahh this car maddd see interior na .”

officialgoodluckgba:

“Machine, we pray for more general.”

Source: Legit.ng