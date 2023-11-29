Israel DMW has allegedly gone to collect the items he bought for his mother-in-law after his wife refused to return home

It was alleged that their family had stepped in and resolved the issue and he gave Sheila N150k as monthly upkeep

She was allegedly to return to his house after then but she did not show up so Israel allegedly went to collect the things he bought for her mother

More twists have emerged on the ongoing separation saga trailing Davido's aide, Israel DMW, and his ex-wife.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the two lover birds had ended their union and moved on separately. Israel has been complaining online about his predicament and even posted screenshots of ladies waiting to move in with him.

Israel DMW's collects gen, phone from mom-in-law after divorce notice.

A lot of people have been giving them counsel on how to resolve their marital issues since then.

In a new development, It was claimed that their family had stepped in and tried to resolve their issue. They had allegedly picked a date that Sheila would go back to her matrimonial home.

The logistic manager allegedly gave her N150k for her monthly upkeep and promised to pay up the remaining N50k when she comes home. However, Shelia allegedly changed her mind and didn't go back to her matrimonial home. She allegedly sent him a divorce notice instead.

Israel DMW collects items given to his mother-in-law

Israel allegedly went to take back the things he had bought for Sheila's mother since she was not willing to reunite with him.

It was claimed that Sheila has a friend in Abuja who has been instructing her on what to do about her material problem.

See what happened here:

Fans react to what Israel DMW did to his mother-in-law

Reactions have trailed the steps taken by the logistic manager about his marital problem. Here are some of the comments below.

@pepsystarr_:

"Is it a bad thing to change ur mind ? Sheila changed her mind pls this thing come pain juju well. No more enjoyment of tight toto. And again the only thing juju can offer is money."

@queenfatima_h:

"Let him go and find another Virgin. He has done enough damage at this point. Sheila is not coming back into his arms."

@lexion77:

"I swear this girl don chop Isreal finish!! He no sabi talk ooo na gift and money be Isreal love language ooo>"

@edoalexx_official:

"When will people understand that gifts doesn't solve issues. You bought your mother in-law gifts as if she's the one you had issues with. A change in character is probably the only thing that will resolve this problem."

@tyanna.j':

"So she collected money knowing fully she didn’t want him? This particular part is wrong."

@gemskitchen1_:

"Women forgive but don’t forget ."

@nis.synee:

"This one na hot breakfast ."

@ray344806:

"Man wey use money buy love nor fit pay finish."

@love.th1527:

"Which kin hot breakfast is this one nah ? God forgive me oo for laughing out loud."

@aijaygracee:

"And this is the best way to go about it? Good luck to him and the next person that decides to marry him."

Israel DMW posts evidence that his wife cheated on him

Legit.ng had reported that Israel had posted a video to show why he decided to end his marriage with his wife Sheila

In the recording, she was seen in a pool with another lady and she was getting sultry and freaky.

He questioned how someone who claimed to be a daughter to a pastor would put her body out of public display.

