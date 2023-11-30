Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, saw the love many fans had for her take a downward turn in 2022 when she unveiled her latest husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

Her new marriage was met with a lot of criticism after it was discovered that her new beau was already married to one Funsho and they had five grown kids together.

How Mercy Aigbe's fans started to support her marriage to Adekaz. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

At the time, social media was buzzing with a lot of negative comments about Mercy Aigbe and D’Owner, as she often called Adekaz. However, recent developments have shown that netizens seem to have a change of heart about their union.

It doesn’t take a soothsayer to see how opinions about the couple have changed on social media with more people even speaking up about their support for them. Recall that when Mercy and Adekaz first made their union public, her comment section saw a scarcity of reactions from verified handles, and those who dared to show them love and support were heavily lambasted by netizens who accused them of supporting a ‘husband thief’.

How Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz managed to win fans over

They say time heals all things and while some controversial celebrity couples such as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are struggling to get the favour of netizens, Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz seem to have hacked it.

It is no longer news that Nigerians are suckers for love and beautiful displays of affection and social media contributes greatly to the success of this. Mercy Aigbe and her man are not ones to shy away from the public despite the controversies surrounding them and they make sure to show up together and look very good at it.

Also, the couple have shown their playful sides online and how at ease they are in each other’s company. With their many funny and cute videos, fans quickly find themselves gushing over the same couple they once criticised.

Finally, looking good is good business and Mercy Aigbe is renowned for being a fashionista. She also also carried her husband along and they both bring their a-game when it comes to slaying power-couple looks.

See some photos and videos of the couple below that contributed to them winning fans over:

1. Adekaz joining Mercy Aigbe to promote her new movie with cute display:

2. Adekaz rocks matching outfit with his wife as they pretend to be musicians in funny video:

3. Mercy Aigbe’s husband Adekaz doesn’t mind indulging his wife when it comes to making TikTok videos:

4. Adekaz is known for being a prim and proper man but he never hesitates to show how playful he can get when he’s with his wife. In this video, he pretended to be Mercy’s backup singer while she acted like Fuji star, Pasuma:

5. Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s funny reaction to her participating in the viral ceiling challenge entertains fans:

6. Adekaz acted like Mercy’s bodyguard in this funny video as they hopped on the Kizz Daniel My G challenge:

7. Mercy Aigbe’s ease in adopting Adekaz’s religion of Islam also drew some Muslim fans to their side:

8. Adekaz and Mercy stealing the show with their dance moves at the actress’ daughter’s graduation party:

9. Mercy Aigbe unashamedly showering praises on her husband and thanking him for his love and support:

10. A couple that slays together stays together:

While there are still a lot of people who continue to frown at Mercy’s union with Adekaz, they seem to have been overshadowed by the ones openly showing love for them.

