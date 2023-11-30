Nigerian singer Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, is in her feelings as the year comes to an end

The Duduker hitmaker took a moment to appreciate both the minor and massive support of fans using her year-end Spotify-wrapped numbers

The mother of one noted the difficulties she faced this year that hindered her from releasing a couple of singles and albums she had intended to

As the year draws to a close, Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers.

Despite the challenges of 2023, the Duduke hitmaker was moved by the year-end Spotify wrapped, and took a moment to recognise the unwavering support she received throughout the year, even though she didn't release an album.

Simi addresses fans as the year ends Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Acknowledging her difficulties, Simi shared that the year presented obstacles as she had initially planned to release both an album and several singles.

The Joromi singer pointed out the unpredictability of the music business and the struggles behind the scenes to put her best foot forward.

With over 3.6 million listeners and 28.6 million streams, she appreciated her fans for their continued support, despite any delays or changes in her 2023 creative plans.

However, the Smile For Me singer showed optimism for a better 2024 and asked her listeners to get excited about what was coming.

Her words in part:

"My year didn't go how I planned. I'm not mad about it; I'm just stating for the record. I'd be crazy to give life any ultimatums, because by design, life is unpredictable.

"I only put out one song this year. A ballad. In the middle of the year. I had plans for multiple singles and an album. I did. But the music business is so fickle, it's amusing. The wheels that turn behind the scenes are emotionless."

See her post below

Nigerians react to singer Simi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

victoria__toyosi:

"My top song was stranger by Simi it just had to be simi ooo."

jedishola:

"Beautiful, wonderful, intentional, dedicated Deja's mum. We your fans will wait till next year for you to give us new music. You are awesome and beautiful."

toluwanimionline:

"I mean, you make timeless music. The year you made it sometimes doesn’t even matter to me. Thank you for your heart and art."

jenrola_xo_:

"We love you so very much mama, Very very very very very much, we can't wait but we'd gladly wait for what's to come next."

a.d.e.j.o.k.e1:

"You have use sweet talk to push new release to next year. Okay no Wahala . The previous songs go suffer streaming."

brodashaggi:

"We looooor you. We still Dey chop the ballad go and the old ones."

Simi causes massive stir with swimsuit

The singer trended in the online community over a video which was filmed while she was hanging out with friends.

She and her friends were spotted in an indoor swimming pool, and the video shared captured a super hyper Simi.

Some people ‘knocked’ the mother of one for sharing a video that revealed a large portion of her body, while others argued in her support.

Source: Legit.ng