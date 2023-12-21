Portable Zazu appears to be getting ready for this year's Christmas celebration, as he recently shared a new picture of him rocking a new style

The Zeh Nation boss rocked a green and red striped outfit and topped it with a black and white striped cap

Portable's new style has sparked reactions from many, including celebrities, as they found it hilarious

Nigerian music star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has left many of his fans and followers talking on social media over his new outfit. This is coming barely a few days before Christmas.

Portable, who seemed to be gearing up for this year's festive celebration, sported a green and red striped outfit and matched it with a black and white striped cap.

Portable rocked a new outfit, stirring reactions.

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner, who made headlines after he attended the British Fashion show with UK rapper Skepta, captioned the photo on his Instagram page:

"CEO Eyon DOP."

Check out Portable Zazu's new picture below:

Netizens react to Portable Zazu's new style

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from singer Mr Eazi, actress Destiny Etiko, and others. See them below:

mreazi:

"Finish dem."

janemena:

"Una no dey sleep!? Abi na another country all us dey? Go and sleep winch, yes you reducing your phone light to read comment."

kwealth_robes:

"Baby shark dududu daddy shark dududud."

skizzyofficial:

"Come resemble Calabar masquerade."

bellokreb:

"The nails gats me tripping TONY MONTANA."

lascodeaminu:

"Portable dey always disguise make them no know say him get money."

genesistoothpick_:

"Jesus Wetin happen portable you come be like baby day out."

iam_bossman01:

"I been think say na masquerade."

thesoundhousecomp:

"@skepta didn’t go thru all that stress just have you turn out like this."

jokiescoba:

"Portable no get stylist oo."

ola_of_otown:

"Which kain small pikin Christmas cloth be this?"

mr.agugua:

"Santa Crase."

