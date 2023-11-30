Actress Jumokle Odetola has finished her MBA and she is proud of ticking it on her bucket list

She posted pictures she took from the convocation ceremony and painted social media with them

She thanked her sister for being of great help while she was in school and she said that she finished well

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola is excited to have finished her MBA. The elated actress took to social media to share lovely pictures taken as she finished her program.

Recall that in 2022, the thespian shared pictures and informed her fans that she was back in school for her MBA at Ajayi Crowther University.

Jumoke Odetola gushes as finishes MBA, shares adorable photos. Photo credit @jumokeodetola

Source: Instagram

She is back once again to share the good news of completing her academic journey.

Jumoke Odetola says she was persistently ill while in school

In the caption of her post on Instagram, the actress who became a landlord last year stated that she was often under the weather when she was schooling despite that, she started well and finished successfully.

She further thanked God for strengthening her throughout her journey and appreciated her sister who stood by her during the few months she was busy with academic work.

See the post here:

Fans react to the picture posted by Odetola

Reactions have trailed the pictures posted by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@biolabayo1:

"Congratulations sis. Greater heights in Jesus name."

@ashabi_simple:

"Congratulations to u mama."

@mo_oyegade:

"Congratulations , I’m super proud of you my darling. PhD loading."

@_josephmomodu:

"And she did itttttt, it’s official, now u can finish us with more gangantua gaga congratulations."

@jayeola_monje:

"All checked and balanced. Oya bag them, congratulations girl ."

@obakemi_akewi_clothings:

"Congratulations To You Momma, I’m so much inspired by you. Congratulations to yu ma .Love You."

@sleek_rhoda:

"Congratulations to you my queen, soar higher."

@sweetmotherconfessor:

"That was quick, congratulations my darling."

@odunayotejuosho:

"You see we aren’t joking, the gram is not ready for us. Congratulations Alajokemi, this is a win for us.. Keep making us proud Queen, you have done well and we are taking your steps. Congratulations eleyinjuege."

@fatimoh.salami.33:

"Congratulations my world best, multi talented, vibrant, ambitious, beauty with brain, super proud of you. Sky is your starting point."

