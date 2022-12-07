Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy’s engagement to Ryan Taylor, has continued to make the news

In a new development, Cuppy’s boo recently treated her to a grand romantic gesture that left netizens talking

DJ Cuppy shared a post of the words ‘I Love You’ scribbled boldly on the floor and she made sure to reply his sweet gesture

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy’s relationship with Ryan Taylor has once again got people talking over her boo’s latest romantic gesture.

Shortly after the couple got engaged and publicly revealed their relationship, they have made sure to remain in the consciousness of fans with their loved up displays.

In her usual fashion, DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram stories to share the latest romantic gesture she received from her boo.

Ryan Taylor's latest romantic display for DJ Cuppy stirs mixed reactions. Photos: @cuppymusic

The billionaire’s daughter posted a photo of the words ‘I love you’ boldly scribbled on the floor that seemed to be the idea of her partner, Ryan.

Flower petals were also scattered around the ‘I love you’ words written in huge letters on the floor and Cuppy seemed to have been touched by it.

She reacted to the romantic display by also assuring Ryan that she loves him back. See the post below:

Shortly after Cuppy shared the photo online, netizens had different things to say about it. While some people gushed, others noted that they were suspicious of Ryan’s motives. Read some of their comments below:

official__beckys:

"I no just trust this guy "

mz_doveh:

"I'm happy she's happy doesn't matter what happens next "

sanya.osinusi:

"E go soon clear like cheque"

krm_foods:

"Love this for them "

_callme_mayor:

"Lmaooo why do I feel like they are whining us?"

olaoluwagram:

"I sha no fit cry if break up news start to dey fly up and down ohh "

c.money11:

"Na time e go take just watch "

I've never been this happy in a long time - DJ Cuppy says

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has continued to update fans on her love life after getting engaged to boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity disk jockey shared a series of sweet videos of herself and Ryan on what appeared to be a romantic getaway.

In the clips, Cuppy was seen smiling sheepishly after she stepped into a bedroom with flower petals on the bed as well as a customised silk robe for her.

