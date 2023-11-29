A viral video showed how a group of former Nigerian schoolmates, who were all in their fifties, flew to Mexico to celebrate one of their friends’ 50th birthday

The video captured the moment they danced to Ogaranya, a popular song by Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian singer.

The birthday celebrant was at the front, surrounded by her old classmates, who displayed their amazing dance moves

A heartwarming video that went viral on social media showed how a group of former Nigerian schoolmates, who had not seen each other for decades, flew to Mexico to surprise and celebrate one of their friends who was turning 50.

The video, which was shared by @jolas_wrld one of the attendees, captured the joyful moment when they all reunited and danced to Ogaranya, a hit song by Adekunle Gold, a famous Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The celebrant was smiling at the front of the group as his old classmates stood behind and displayed their amazing dance moves, showing that age is just a number.

The video was a beautiful reminder of the power of friendship and the joy of ageing gracefully with the people who matter the most.

