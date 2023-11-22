A viral video of a woman, allegedly Mohbad's paternal aunt, has sparked reactions on social media

In the clip, she called out the late singer's mum for abandoning him and his siblings hence her cordial relationship with his wife

In another viral clip, the woman also called out actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh for their activism and fight against Mohbad's dad

More family members have risen to fight for Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, as netizens expect the conclusion of his case in court.

In viral videos online, a woman, allegedly the late singer's paternal aunt, put his mum, wife, and actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo on full blast.

What did Mobad's aunt say?

In one of the videos, the elderly woman claimed Mohbad's mum left him and his siblings and went ahead to get pregnant for another man.

She added that Mohbad's mum's waywardness is the reason she is comfortable forming a bond with his wife, Wunmi, and every other person who killed her son.

According to her, both women would sleep with literally anyone who came close to them.

In another video, she queried why Nigerians are trying to take over Mohbad's case from his father while he is trying to get justice.

The singer's aunt asked why everyone is in a rush to bury the singer when his father had not approved and is still fighting in court.

She added that it is not time for the late singer to be buried as there are several pieces of evidence to prove that he was killed and the blood his father claimed to have seen in his house was Mohbad's.

She also called out Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, asked them to back off from Mohbad's case and noted that there is a high chance they were part of those who killed him and want him buried as quickly as possible.

Reactions to Mohbad's aunt's viral video

The video sparked mixed reactions online, read some of the comments sighted below:

joymasterz:

"Mohbad's parents separated, and the husband refused to let go off,,killedkids. How is this abandoning the kids? The minute the kids were old enough to visit her they did. If she was truly a bad mother would they have sought her out and continued a relationship with her to the extent they are all with her till today?"

seun_dreams:

"I said it already that Mohbad was just unlucky to have come out from this family."

adeey2012:

"Look at what an elderly woman is spilling out on video. A woman."

leaddy30bg:

"Wunmi is going through a whole lot for someone who her husband just died. At this point maybe they should leave this matter alone!"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Then why did mohbad father buried him immediately he died? May God forbid this kind of family members oooo."

seenteya:

"If Nigerians didn’t come out to fight for Mohbad, you guys wouldn’t have been chasing clout like this. You people hurriedly buried him in a tiny coffin but are now claiming to be fighting for justice for him?"

thepepperroom_:

"It’s so sad that this is the family Mohbad is from. His music makes so much sense now."

Mohbad’s brother testifies in court, mentions prime suspect in his death

Legit.ng earlier reported that during his questioning at the court that sat on Wednesday, November 22, Mohbad's brother revealed the prime suspect involved in his brother's death.

After several questions, Adura revealed that the late singer's childhood friend, Ibrahim Owodunni, aka Prime Boy, is the major suspect.

According to reports, the court will bring in Primeboy for questioning on December 6.

