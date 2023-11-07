A clip of Mohbad's mum and his dad arriving at the Ikorodu Magistrate Court for their late son's coroner inquest reading trends

Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi and her 6-month-old son were also sighted in another clip arriving in court amidst the ongoing investigations

However, a clip of the moment the singer's mum was seen bursting into tears and weeping profusely has stirred the most reactions online

Videos from the Coroner's Inquest into the tragic passing of late singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, aka Mohbad, emerge online.

Multiple clips that showed the moments the late singer's mum, dad, wife and other family members arrived at the Ikorodu Magistrate court in Lagos for the Coroner Inquest briefing have sparked reactions.

One of the viral moments that got people talking online as clips from court surfaced on the internet was when Mohbad's mum busted into tears during the court session.

Fans slam Mohbad's mum for crying in court

Netizens have shown no sympathy for the late singer's mum's emotional moment. Instead, she has gotten dragged and chided for busting into tears during the court session.

This is the third court sitting for the coroner inquest, and a concrete update on the actual reason behind the singer's death is yet to be made public.

One of the main suspects in the case, Mohbad's former boss, who was in police custody for over 25 days, was recently granted bail for N20m. It's the same condition for Sam Larry.

However, the auxiliary nurse who treated the singer and administered the medicine that is alleged to have killed him is still being held in police custody.

@adedoyin_aborode:

"What is the step mom doing there? I don't get? And you think the man is saying the truth?? Dey play o."

@adunnyadeh19:

"Step mother ko si crazy jeans."

@womanitarian_x:

"Why is the camera fixated on a grieving mother! Jesus Christ!! Can’t she have a moment??? Smh."

@kenniebellz:

"The little boy shouldn’t be subjected to this sort of court issues."

@bllac_ross:

"Y’all accused and bullied this woman without having evidence against her just based off online allegations just because she’s been silent."

@marlianmusicfanpagee:

"Crocodile tears."

@starjesuit:

"I hate the way she is crying fakery. Like why does she makes it look she is tryna take the fathers position w!f."

@jaydamenot:

"Na only one white cloth this woman get why she they cry like tata."

@ukmentorship:

"The mother is busy looking at ways to take care of the Liam while father they look at way to get property ..hmm..na wa oo."

@fola_sshaxe:

"Why carrying his son up and down ? This Wunmi is the prime suspect."

@shun_vest:

"Why is Mohbads mom and Wunmi a United front? Because, his mother stands for the truth, while the father wants property."

