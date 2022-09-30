Popular Nigerian comedian, Kiekie, recently treated fans to a rare view of her husband on social media

The socialite shared a series of romantic snaps of herself with her man on her official Instagram page

Fans gushed over the lovely couple as they reacted to their photos on social media

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie, has finally satisfied her fans’ curiosity about her husband.

The happily married socialite had been known not to share photos of her man frequently, but she changed that recently.

Kiekie posted some photos of herself with her husband from their baby shower on her official Instagram page.

Comedian Kiekie flaunts husband in rare photos. Photos: @kie_kie

In the snaps, fans were able to catch a rare glimpse of the comedian’s husband as they gave off couple goals.

The duo rocked similar coloured outfits as they did goofy and romantic poses for the camera.

Part of Kiekie’s caption reads:

“What’s our family without you? Nothing! ”

See the photos below:

Internet users gush over photos of Kiekie with her husband

Read what some social media users had to say about the rare photos of the comedian with her husband below:

kingpexxie:

"Slide 3… freaky mummy and daddy shona."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"My people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

therealmatildaobiajunwa:

"You are so beautiful and pregnancy looks so good on you ❤️."

san_tifah:

"Super lit"

Source: Legit.ng