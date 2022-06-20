Popular Nigerian skit maker is a year older today , June 20, and she is currently over the moon as she celebrates with fans on social media

, The influencer shared stunning photos specially taken for the occasion as she praised herself and affirmed goodness over her life

Fans and colleagues of the skit maker in the entertainment industry have sent in their prayers and best wishes

Popular Nigerian skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better known as Kiekie turned a new age on Monday, June 20, and she has been celebrated on social media.

The entertainer just like her counterparts shared stunning photos specially taken to mark the joyous occasion.

Kiekie shared beautiful photos as she marked her birthday Photo credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Kiekie donned a brown corset-fit dress with fringe and lacey details from the chest region that ends in a turtle neck.

She used her birthday as an opportunity to affirm the goodness and the bundle of talented grace that she is.

Kiekie who is a wonder child revealed that she is surrounded by love and she can't deny any of God's blessings in her life.

"Which of God’s Blessings is not worth celebrating in my life!!! Indeed! OLUWABUKUNMI! I’m surrounded with love !I’m singled out for Blessings. I’m positioned for Greatness! I carry the touch of Happiness! I’m an Embodiment of Great Energy! I represent the Presence of the Most High! I live a life of fulfillment!"

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Kiekie

idia.aisien:

"Happy Birthday Dearest @kie_kie__ May light continue to always shine bright and May your years be long. Amen."

officialsalawaabeni:

"Happy birthday to you my dearest daughter. Long life and prosperity Aameen.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kemz_mama:

"Happy Birthday Sis ❤️ I love you so much❤️❤️"

folagade_banks:

"Happy birthday to you kiekie!! Joy giver ! Host with the most!!❤️❤️❤️ you are loved❤️ wishing you long life and prosperity."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday, Queen! I love you so much and you inspire me a lot! Here's to another beautiful year for you! Amen and Amen!!! Love you so much!❤️"

Kiekie’s lengthy gown causes her to trip on stage

The popular Nigerian skit maker sparked reactions in the online community after she was spotted in a disturbing video.

Kiekie was among the top celebrities and influencers that showed up at the just concluded TrendsUp award ceremony.

A video that made the rounds on social media captured the moment Kiekie was called on stage to accept an award she won at the event.

However, the female comic star tripped and fell off completely upon gracing the stage.

