Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has shared lovely pictures from actress Empress Njamah's all-white Thanksgiving dinner

May, in a message, also celebrated Empress, applauding the actress' strength and resilience

Many of May's fans and followers could not help but gush about the pictures as some boldly threw shades at Yul

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has left tongues wagging over her outfit to actress Empress Njamah's all-white Thanksgiving birthday dinner.

The fast-growing brand influencer, who sported a long white gown, showed off her smashing body as many drooled about her beauty and stunning physique.

May Edochie pens message to Empress Njamah. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May also penned a message to her host Empress revealing she loved the actress' strength and resilience.

She wrote in her caption:

"A beautiful night celebrating @empressnjamah . I love your strength and resilience and wish you many more beautiful birthdays ahead."

See her post below:

Empress Njamah hails May Edochie

Empress, in a post on her Instagram page, expressed appreciation to May for her kind words. See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie was in the news over her outfit to church.

Fans talk about May Edochie's outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed May's post, see them below:

temiladekvng:

"Nigerian woman this is all the proof you need that if your marriage didn't work out it's not the end of the world this woman gives me joy."

didinwanyioma_:

"You look so peaceful. Marriage sometimes Dey reduce some womenoooo . Chaiii."

beautyonyii:

"Please can someone help me tell Judy to wear this type of dress I want to check something."

beautyonyii_davidsilv:

"Please can someone help me tell Judy to wear this type of dress I want to check something."

charry4726:

"Which kind cloth be this?u wan enter market by fire by force."

May Edochie marks 1st birthday after son’s demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting when May Edochie marked her birthday months after losing her son.

May marked her birthday with a photo of her rocking a black outfit, which she shared online. She revealed that it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

She also said she had to cancel her birthday photoshoot, and it took efforts from her friends to get her to take a picture successfully.

Source: Legit.ng