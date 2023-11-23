Simi has reacted to the interview Chimamanda Adichie granted about her motherhood experience

The singer said everything the writer said in the interview were true as she shared her own experience

Simi noted that women pass through a lot, and they shouldn't be judged for choosing themselves over their children

Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko, professionally known as Simi has reacted to the interview Chimamanda Adichie granted where she shared her motherhood experience.

The writer had made it known that she had strange feelings when she was pregnant and couldn't continue her creative work.

Simi Reacts to Chimamanda Adichie's motherhood experience.

Reacting to the post, Simi, a mother of one, stated that everything the writer said was true. She also noted that her creative juice wasn't flowing well when she was pregnant.

Simi says some mothers are going through depression but cannot talk

In her long message, the former gospel artist wrote that a lot of mothers are depressed but cannot talk because of what people would say.

Singer Simi also wrote that mothers should sometimes not be judged when they choose themselves over their children.

See her post here:

Fan react to Simi's post

Netizens have reacted to the message Simi wrote about Adichie's motherhood experience. Here are some of the responses below.

@som_yvon':

"I can listen to Chimamanda Adichie all day."

@that_igboticgirl:

"Simi and getting the point especially when you are making too much sense ."

@poshebony14:

"She's so articulated with words."

@mansurah3:

"Before pregnancy I was the type to peruse bulk of files on 2 hours and give a report now it takes me day."

@d_peacebeautyhub:

"A big love to every mother out there ."

@lost_shade:

"Might just name my future daughter Ngozi cause of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. I absolutely adore these two powerful women."

@clyd_e_:

"The way I love listening to chimamanda speak."

@goldenvue_collections:

"I kuku love my life, my kid's goes to my mom's place at any slightest opportunity, my daughter started going to my mom's place from 3months, people said I'm not ready to be a mother, I replied them that I'm not ready to die either, one's school closes, my mama dey come pack them."

@clyd_e_:

@mellaokafor:

"Hmmm the journey of motherhood is a different ball game all."

Simi says her eyesight got terrible after giving birth.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Simi had noted that her eye never remained the same again after she became pregnant.

The singer added that she checked her eyes and was told to use glasses.

She had to go for the test because she wasn't seeing well. After she was texted that her glasses were ready, she shared her experience on social media.

