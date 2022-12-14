Comedy skits have been one of the ways through which many Nigerians have been able to keep themselves happy in 2022

While fans voted Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus as their best male skit maker, they have now voted Taaooma as the best female skit maker in 2022

Taaomaa emerged winner ahead of the Mummy Wa, Soso, among others, who made it to the list of nominees for Legit.ng Readers Choice Awards best skit maker

With a few days to the end of 2022, Legit.ng saw the need for fans to express their opinions on the funny skits by female content creators that made their year

In this year's Readers Choice Awards, popular skit makers Taaooma, Soso, Mummy Wa and Nons Miraj made it to the list of best skit makers in 2022.

Mummy Wa is second most favourite female skit maker in 2022. Credit: @taaooma

How readers voted

In a poll organised by Legit.ng on Twitter, Taaooma had the highest votes, with Mummy Wa coming close behind her

Taaooma emerged winner with 64.8%, Mummy Wa came second with 18.5%, Soso in third place with 13.2% and Nons Miraj amassed the least vote with 3.5%

See the poll below:

Why readers voted Taaooma as best female skit maker

According to some readers, Taaooma's skits are based on real-life situations. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Mary Adokun Gbadebo:

"Taaooma is the best female skit maker for me."

Zedkizzy Onyidon

Among the female on the list taaoma is the best, her comedy is just like reality of the things happening around the world, especially in Africa..I rate her 80%

Talent Ani:

"Taaooma is different… She’s the best with a creative mind."

Shelunim Utam:

"Taaooma no dey the same level with these people abeg, girl is simply the best."

Okelo Juliet Chidera:

"It always Taooma very realistic and very cautious of language and dressing."

Sabinus wins Readers Choice best male actor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng organised a poll online for the male skit makers category and popular content creator Oga Sabinus effortlessly emerged winner.

Oga Sabinus won the poll with 65.7%, Mr Macaroni came second with 18.6%, Broda Shaggi in third place with 9.4% and Funnybros amassed the least vote with 6.3%

Many readers explained Sabinus' facial expression alone was enough to keep them laughing.

