Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has been the topic of discourse following a recent tweet on X, formerly Twitter

The billionaire daughter bragged about eating a Nigerian delicacy jollof rice, and 'assaulted' meat on a jet

Cuppy's spelling sparked reactions online, and Nigerians did not hesitate to drag her and her Oxford degree

Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, trended on social media over a spelling error on a tweet she shared recently.

In the post, the singer bragged about having jollof rice on a jet with 'assaulted meat'.

DJ Cuppy makes spelling error Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy's wrong spelling of assorted sparked huge reactions across social media platforms, especially as she got her master's degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Her posts on social media tend to gain a lot of traffic, mostly after she got engaged to her ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Cuppy's tweet below:

Reactions to Cuppy's spelling error

@Oluwaultymate:

"English wey go Harvard."

@iKaptainKush:

"Assaulted meat? Anyways, you get money so make I shut up. All the English I know, where he carry me reach."

@TheTifeFab_:

"Small English wey we dey manage, you begin assault am."

@triclowns:

"You sure say no be COPY Cuppy copy for higher institution like this. Because which kind English be this."

@drpenking:

"See somebody that an Oxford Professor called a great scholar. In all you do, get rich or have a rich relative."

magamudi:

"The truth is that when you cook meat with all that spices, it is an assault. She is right. You dey correct billionaire."

@HalalAbdul_:

"If rich man pikin talk say nah assaulted meat nah assaulted meat. Poor man pikin no suppose Dey talk."

@Premier_100:

"I can spell it correctly, but I've never been inside a jet."

DJ Cuppy marks 31st birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy celebrated as she clocked 31 years old on Saturday, November 11.

Grateful to her maker for her new age, the singer shared her new resolution, saying her 30s would be dedicated to embracing peace.

The DJ, one of billionaire Femi Otedola's daughters, also shared pictures of her posing with her birthday cake.

Source: Legit.ng