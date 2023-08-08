Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has caused an online buzz after sharing her story on how pregnancy affected her body

In a video posted online, the music star revealed that after she got pregnant with her daughter, her eyesight has never been the same and she had to get glasses

Simi’s story raised a series of interesting comments from netizens as many of them spoke on how pregnancy affects women

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, recently shared the emotional story of how her eyesight got bad after she got pregnant with her daughter, Deja.

In a video posted on social media, the Duduke crooner explained to fans that her daughter is now three years old and that since she gave birth to her, her eyes have not been the same.

The music star explained that she feels she used to have 20-20 vision before she got pregnant but that is no longer the case.

Simi noted that just three-months ago, she decided to get her eyes checked and she was told she had to get glasses.

She said:

“I have a sob story for you. My daughter is three-years-old, and since I gave birth to her, my eyes have not been the same. I feel like I had 20-20 vision before I got pregnant, well not anymore. My eyesight has gone on an excursion underground. Three months ago, I was like ‘something is not tallying here, it’s like I’m seeing double’ I went to do an eye scan and the doctor said I have to get glasses. I got a text message a few days ago that my glasses are ready.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Simi develops poor eyesight after childbirth

Simi’s sad story on how childbirth affected her eyes drew a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them identified with her problem while others said it was not possible for pregnancy to affect the eyes.

Read some of their comments below:

angelanitagreat:

“It doesn’t just end with the pregnancy and childbirth…there is amnesia, eye problems, haemorrhoids, hernia, stretch marks, discolourations, breast pain, weight gain etc…No man or child should ever joke with a woman… periodt.”

mikkyx__:

“She’s lying! Pregnancy does not affects eyesight in any way… you should probably see a dentist ma!”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Pregnancy is such a life changing, sacrificing experience! Mothers are golds .”

odogwu_ress:

“No amount of motivational speech can prep you for that journey .”

Poshest_hope:

“The things pregnancy does to a woman’s body ehn!! One of the reasons I’ll opt for surrogacy if I have my way. God bless every mother out there.”

choplifekitchenlagos:

“Then somebody will say what do women bring to the table hmmm.”

808andyblayz:

“Imagine all the changes your body goes through and adekunle ends up cheating ? ‍♂️.”

lazymom_b:

“Pregnancy and childbirth is wild ..I couldn’t hear from one ear for like 5 months after I gave birth.”

nkesii._:

““What do women bring to the table” the most foolish question I’ve ever heard.”

official__teewealth:

“Women dey try sha… God bless all great mothers out there.”

trina_joness:

“I feel like they need to be more awareness for both men and women on the heavy effects of pregnancy on the WOMAN’s body . Like people really underestimate pregnancy and it’s annoying.”

