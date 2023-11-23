Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to share a strange message on how God helped her

Tiwatope Savage, professionally known as Tiwa Savage, has taken to social media to share a puzzling message about her life.

In the post, she noted that something was meant to break her, but God came and showed up by saving her.

The singer, who was attacked in her home a few months ago, made a picture collage to go with her strange message.

Tiwa Savage wore a flowing pink dress in the pictures, accessorised with her chain, wristwatch and pink purse. Though the singer has had it rough in the past, she was attacked in her home, and her personal tape was leaked, her fans are not sure of the incident she was referring to in her post.

Fans have reacted to the message posted by Savage

Netizens have reacted to the cryptic message made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below.

@nikkilaoye:

"God's got you always sis. Keep Trusting Him."

@monicadenise:

"Love You. The higher you elevate the closer to GOD @tiwasavage."

@freeman.jkyung:

"Sabi Girl."

@oluwagbogoayomide:

"Blessed are you amongst women."

@temmyloyah:

"Love u mami , God will never forsake you."

@declectic':

"God is still in business of performing miracles ."

@wisetola:

"Ain't nothing breaking you. God's got you."

@jermaine.og:

"You’re blessed beloved

@iam_amiofficial:

"They can’t break what they didn’t build."

@kingabbycharles:

"What God cannot do, does not exist."

