Nigerian singer Davido received a warm appreciation from popular UK football club Manchester City (Man City)

A viral video showed the moment the international club's female players performed the iconic dance used for the DMW boss’ Unavailable social media challenge

One of the team's players scored a goal and demonstrated her pleasure on the pitch by performing the viral dance step

Man City players celebrate their goal with Davido hit song Credit: @bun_bun10, @davido

Source: Instagram

Bunny Shaw, a prominent player on the team, skillfully netted a goal and showcased her jubilation on the field by hopping on the trending Nigerian dance moves to celebrate.

Netizens react to the video of Man City players dancing to Davido’s song

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

jaypounds_slaypapa:

"Song wey collect Grammy."

tarian_vibes:

"Forget o, this is sweet….OBO worldwide!!."

viper_bankey:

"That’s why he is called 001 happy birthday to him.'

iamtujay:

"Na our Davido style dem dey do for WL. Normal women league naaaa."

snowcityrec:

"Yes Puma is our jersey ambassador, which make Davido part of the team."

dua_construction:

"Anytime wey footballers begin dance your song or vibe to am.. just know say u don win Grammy be that."

@nicolefustos_:

"Be like this girl dey farm arena last night ooo. She carry the vibes come pitch."

@Mansolo_Dc:

"A goat already in my book."

