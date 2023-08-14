Ace Afrobeat practitioner Davido recently made a revelation online that has got people talking and left many in tatters

The singer, in reaction to a tweet by a famous American music blog, PopBase, revealed that his latest album, Timeless is the one thing that has changed his life forever

In the post, PopBase had asked its followers to name that one album that changed their life forever, and Davido responded

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido recently shared what many might consider a shocker about his long and illustrious music career.

Davido, in a tweet shared, quoted a probing post by popular American music blog PopBase which had asked its fans to name the one album that changed their life forever.

Photos of Davido and his song as he revealed how his new album Timeless changed his life forever.

Unprovoked, the singer reacted to the post revealing that his fourth studio album, which is arguably his best project to date, was the one thing musically that changed his life forever.

The album has been ranking in unprecedented numbers globally, both on streaming platforms and during concerts.

It is arguably the biggest album of the year so far, and it would take something special for any other project to topple it.

Fans react as Davido releases multiple versions of Unavailable

Nigerian superstar seems to be looking for all the ways to milk the success of his new album after he dropped multiple versions of the headline track on the project.

Fans couldn't help but notice that the OBO has released nine versions of the single.

See Davido's post making the shocking revelation below:

See the reactions that Davido's revelation about Timeless stirred online

@sinachintrovert:

"At this point 30bg just de create their own happiness Davido is finished it’s time to let go."

@ajibola_aa:

"Only unavailable get 9 versions.. still release remix on friday making 10 versions.. the song still no enter hot 100.. and una go dey compare that flop song to essence."

williaam_scoffied_john_:

"Na wa . Album dey change life?"

@smart_burna:

"Make he sha collect Grammy make he life change better very well All I know is that timeless no big pass the AFRICAN GIANT ALBUM BY BURNA BOY Good day."

@kehinde_4172426:

"Biggest Album that can sell-out the 02."

@steadyykush:

"Davido dor release like 20 versions of UNAVAILABLE he dor remix that song tire but still no billboard entry the song still flop."

@kinglezee:

"Sympathy album …. I understand sha."

@stardomgys:

" this guy ehh , na everything e go dey QUOTE .. bro have some respect man."

@big____20ab:

"9 version only on unavailable ."

@k.tobi_bona:

"How e take change your life,."

