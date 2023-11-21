Rita Dominic has put up lovely moments from her husband Fidelis Anosike's birthday celebration

Clips from the event showed the likes of Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah were among the popular faces that turned up for the party

In a clip, Rita was seen cheering her husband on as he showed off dance moves with some friends

Veteran actress Rita Dominic has continued to celebrate her husband, Fidelis Anosike, as he clocked a new age on Monday, November 20.

Rita, who shared a fun video of her and her at an event, has now uploaded clips from his birthday dinner party, which took place at their house, on her Instastory.

Some of the clips captured Rita Dominic in a joyful mood as she had some fun moments with family, friends and colleagues.

Some of Rita's colleagues, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Ramsey Noah, Uche Jombo, and Michelle Dede, were also spotted at the dinner party.

The Nollywood star also shared videos and pictures of her and her husband cutting his birthday cake.

See some of the screenshots Legit.ng captured from the party below:

