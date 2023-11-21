The possibility of Wizkid venturing into Nollywood has remained a topic on social media

Hours after Wizkid shared the kind of roles he would love to act in, some netizens dug up a steamy scene of Nancy Isime and Timini

Reacting to the steamy clip, some netizens claimed it was part of why Wizkid was considering acting

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' made headlines after he opened up about his intention to take up an acting career in Nollywood.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, in a series of posts on his IG stories, revealed he wanted movie roles where he would kiss ladies.

Nancy Isime shares loved-up moment with Timini Egbuson in old video. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, hours after he made his declaration known, some netizens have suggested likely reasons Wizkid was considering acting.

This comes as netizens dug up a steamy video of Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson and Nancy Isime sharing a kiss in a movie.

Reacting to the clip, a netizen identified as @swankykesh wrote:

“Nah why Wizkid wan dey act be this.”

Watch video of Nancy Isime and Timini below:

Netizens react to Nancy Isime's video with Timini

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

chu6x:

"So na this small Timini they knack my crush na Tinubu and dollar rate I blame."

rolexmama:

"Na Maurice Sam enjoy pass for Nollywood, he has literally acted with all them fine babes and kissed all of them."

kelvinstark01:

"Second slide is acting na why wizkid wan dey act too."

chichi_ellaa:

"At least he can act, make e use am hold body."

geejay115:

"So na this guy dey motivate wizzy."

pree_luxe:

"Be like me seff go start to act cos of timini oh the guy is just so handsome."

bteec__:

"Ah make we no lie that boy Dey enjoy ahhh kilode."

cyril_unusual:

"Make una sha call me to supply camera equipments, and also to write the script wey una go knack well."

udochukwu_h:

"I'm jealous, imagine timini kissing my crush Nancy, I'm in pain already."

What Kunle Afolayan said about Wizkid venturing into Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan confirmed rumours about Wizkid making his debut in Nollywood, Legit.ng reported.

The movie producer, who hosted Wizkid at his restaurant, took to his page to announce that "something was brewing" between them.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"I just they Imagine me and Wizzy on a Crime Movie of Eleniyan."

Source: Legit.ng