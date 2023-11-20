Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan officially verified the speculations surrounding Wizkid venturing into Nollywood

The revelation slightly surfaced when the Made in Lagos maestro playfully hinted at his intention to step into the movie scene

Shortly after that, the film producer disclosed that there was indeed a collaborative project in development between him and the music icon

Ace Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has confirmed the rumours of Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun making his debut in Nollywood.

Legit.ng broke the news that the Made in Lagos hitmaker jokingly gave his fans a hint of his plans to make an appearance in a movie scene.

Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan speaks on working with Wikzid Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @kuleafo

Source: Instagram

A few minutes after making the broadcast on his Instagram story, the award-winning movie producer took to his account to announce that "something was brewing" between him and the singer.

Sharing an animated video from their recent hangout, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"When stars align, Something is brewing for the love of art!"

See his video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid and Kunle's recent meeting

Legit.ng compiled a selection of fan reactions as they eagerly awaited, with the singer adding his personal touch by sharing his trademark eagle emoji in the comments section.

See reactions below:

classic_actor :

"IDÁN of Nollywood X IDÁN of Afro beats."

godsgrace.100:

"Big bro said ‘ hey clear the car guys’… good looking out…"

wazzynotanga:

"I just they Imagine me and Wizzy on a Crime Movie of Eleniyan."

og.lee_official:

"Baba just wan dey kiss dey shoot gun for movies. Wizzy Wizzy Higher Higher."

capitalhaykayphotography:

"I love d calm movement. THE MOVEMENT OF KINGS."

owomacaulay59:

"Nah when my idolo don high u go see ham in that kind of posture. Live long Wizzy mi, Iku Pa e if u no like Wizzy seh."

Video as Wizkid pays a visit to Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid also visited billionaire Tony Elumelu.

In a viral clip, the singer, dressed simply in native attire, bowed respectfully after the businessman emerged to welcome him.

Elumelu was followed closely by his wife, who Wizkid gave a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers, and their young twin boys.

Source: Legit.ng