Singer Wizkid has been spotted with Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan at his restaurant relaxing

In the recording, the table was filled with different kinds of food as the singer ate while Afolayan discussed with him

A small pot placed on hot coal was later brought with steaming food as the carrier opened it for all to see

Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Balogun knows how to enjoy life and has been living it to the fullest. The singer was sighted at Afefeyeye restaurant owned by Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan.

Wizkid spotted at Kunle Afolayan's restaurant feasting. Photo Credit @wizkidayo/@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Recall that it's legit. ng had reported that the . In the online clip, he was relaxing with ace movie producer, Afolayan.

Wizklid sat beside Afolayan as they had some discussions. The music act who won a Grammy Award two years ago was later seen eating different delicacies.

The video's highlight was when one of the waiters brought a coal stove with steaming food for the singer. Fans started speculating that the singer might feature in Afolayan's movie in the nearest future.

Seer the clip of he singer and Afolayan here:

Fans react to the clip of Wizkid and Kunle Afolayan

Netizens have reacted to the video of the music act with the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@Oluwamighty91:

"Hungry boy."

@HarmlesObidient:

"Big man things. Ahead!"

@ChiLaHotie:

"See his mouth. He likes food ."

@simon_akubo:

"Wizkid and his big brother chilling."

@aramide900:

"Wizzy wan leave us enter movie industry? This one wey him and Kunle Afolayan dey chill together."

@Daniloohfresh:

"Love to see big wiz around. He said he misses Lagos so before he goes to where he stays abroad he should enjoy the moment."

@Jimmy_JimSZN:

"Don't be surprised when u see Wizkid in Afolayan's next project."

@hubrisfilled:

"Once you give am amala and suya,you go key Wizkid,na Baba release clause be that."

@youngtossyno:

"So Wizkid dey eat, I think he doesn’t eat with the way he always form pride ehn ehn. Oluwa tobi loba."

@BILLI_WEALTH10:

"No matter what you do in life, just try your best to make money. Good money."

Kunle Afolayan confirms that Wizkid is set for an acting debut

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Afolayan had stated that Wizkid would be appearing in Nollywood soon.

Speculation started after the singer was spotted with the actor, and they posted their meeting on Instagram.

Later, Afolayan noted that a collaborative effort was occurring between him and the singer.

Source: Legit.ng