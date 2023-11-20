The scuffle within the Aloba family doesn't seem set to die down anytime soon as Mohbad's sister-in-law goes online to slam her father-in-law

Wunmi's elder has sparked reactions online after a series of clips she dropped online brutally dragging went viral

Mohbad's sister-in-law, in her videos, noted that the singer's father is an evil man and has tried all means to frustrate her sister

Amidst the ongoing court case and inquest to find the killers of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, his family members continue to be at loggerheads.

A clip of Mohbad's sister-in-law slamming the singer's father, Joseph Aloba, online has sparked reactions on social media.

Mohbad's sister-in-law sparks reactions online as video of her blasting singer's father goes viral.

The young woman, in a series of videos, lamented that Mohbad's father is an evil man who would stop at nothing to destroy his son's wife.

She noted that Wunmi hadn't known peace for a single day since Mohbad's tragic death, and the person behind it all was Mohbad's father and his family members.

Wunmi's sister prays and hails Mohbad's mum

In one of the viral clips, Mohbad's sister-in-law took time to pray for the singer's mum. Wunmi's sister in the clip stated that she now knows why she had to walk away from her marriage.

The woman in her video warned people to investigate well the parents of their prospective partners before committing to them.

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Wunmi's sister's video:

@theladytoyah:

"Sense!!! She said nothing but facts here. In Wunmi's next life, if she hears ALOBA family, she will run."

@rhike____:

"Pls what’s this woman handle someone should tag her, I need to follow her, I Stan her, she stood for her sister regardless, I love that."

@seecupida:

"Mohbad’s dad is the weapon fashioned against his own family. Something is fundamentally wrong with that man."

@ayokunlesheu:

"We self they don investigation b4 we married now No man will pray to marry someone like you sis."

@tombethempire:

"Karimo ma pa ara re. Madam no kill urself on top another person matter."

@aminatbabalola75:

"She's right on this! All the prayers our elderly use to pray that 'onishi ile ya" "oni shiyan" pls always say a big amen."

@tocynadetola:

"Very true o!!! This mohbad's dad no be better person at all."

@lawal_barakah1:

"I like this sister she stand for her younger sister make you no bully her to death."

@toptify.ng:

"The thing that is even annoying me is the man saying only him has to give authority like Shey nah only him born PIKIN nii."

@adunniade_homes_properties:

"She’s right. I saww thru one oloriburuku family then when their son won marry me. Moya run away."

Mohbad's sister-in-law reacts to allegations levelled against his wife

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Mohbad's sister-in-law defending Wunmi while making some bold claims about the singer's father.

Wunmi's sister alleged that Mohbad's family were trying to seize some of the singer's properties, which were in his wife's custody.

In one of the videos shared by Mohbad's sister-in-law, she noted that the allegations levelled against her sister were false.

