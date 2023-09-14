Late singer Mohbad's sister-in-law commented on the allegations made by his family about his wife Wunmi

In a video, the singer's sister-in-law shared details on how Mohbad's dad fought with his mother-in-law over a land the deceased bought

She further appealed to the singer's family to stop victimising her sister, a statement which has further triggered reactions

Different dramas have emerged on social media after the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad as videos showing the deceased's family trying to seize the late singer’s properties from his wife, Omowunmi went viral.

In one of the videos, an elderly man, who is supposedly a family member of Mohbad was heard saying the singer's wife should not be trusted.

Mohbad's sister-in-law appeals to his family to stop victimising his wife. Credit: @iammohbad @_c33why

Mohbad's sister-in-law speaks

A woman, who identified herself as Mohbad's sister-in-law in a video shared details on how the singer's father fought his mother-in-law over the deceased's land.

She said:

"He took the land from Mohbad before he died. He was buried on the land."

Mohbad's sister-in-law also queried why the singer's family refused to bury him at a befitting cemetery and for not allowing Nigerians pay their last respect before he was hurriedly laid to rest.

She further appealed to Mohbad's family not to victimize his wife as she knows nothing about his death.

"We after his wife's safety. She knows things about his death," she said.

Netizens react to Mohbad's in-law video

___muh.toyyib___:

"Everybody wan to be pure before the real truth comes out hmmm ."

beautymagicbycutey_spa:

"Na wa oh."

ceo_attraction_boutique:

"Make una even let the guy rest first ."

lat_man_ltd:

"But wait ooo why my mother inlaw go dey hand my own property ."

omo_ola4ever:

"Shae nah mohbad wife mama go buy land for mohbad all nah mohbad go buy land for them I no understand… with all this money and fame."

barista_dharmilolla:

"The wife's family are more concerned than the main family sef.."

smallbutmighty0798:

"This matter go long ooo ..... Too much to tackle."

bouqui231:

"In everything make we marry for better family make our children no suffer later cuz wetin be this."

