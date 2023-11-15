A Nigerian woman who had finished her three-week NYSC orientation visited her aunt to celebrate her achievement

Her aunt, a meat seller in the market, was overjoyed to see her niece in her NYSC uniform and abandoned her goods to greet her

A video captured the moment when she hugged her niece and then wore her NYSC cap on her head, showing her pride and happiness

A young Nigerian woman, who had successfully completed her mandatory three-week orientation programme for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), decided to pay a visit to her aunt to share her joy.

Her aunt, who worked as a meat vendor in the local market, was ecstatic to see her beloved niece in her khaki NYSC uniform and could not contain her emotions.

Aunt celebrates lady corper.

Source: TikTok

She quickly left her meat stand and ran towards her niece, embracing her warmly.

A video clip recorded the touching scene when the aunt took off her niece’s NYSC cap and placed it on her own head, beaming with pride and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vicky Brown reacted:

“My own aunt nah to dey lie for my head.”

NwoguFavour775 said:

“Another day to cry for strangers on this App ,so adorable, congratulations dear.”

Maamees wrote:

“This brought tears to my eyes. more.one good turn deserves another, abi how them dey speak the english sef.”

User3084122079131:

“Congratulations isoko irri market.”

Lady Hadassah:

“I wish I could do dis for my mother.”

Slimzzy:

“I wish God will bless me ND my husband so dat I can bless my Eldest sis, she has been supportive since our Mom died.”

Cakes_by_mimi:

“My own na to bring husband she can party for Africa.”

Nubi Bukola:

“I swear, this got me teary.”

Drealhorehorfe:

“Why am I crying, thank you for making her proud.”

Adenikeakhigbe:

“Antys joy was too much congratulations.”

Hildaberry:

“My own nah to dey do witch up and down.”

Promzy26:

“For people wey get better auntie my own go say no be to finish service na to go get work.”

