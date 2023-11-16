Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, decided to participate in a social media challenge

The young lady joined many other netizens to do the trending ceiling challenge that involves them twerking for the camera

Ivy, however, had fans in for a surprise with the twist she added to her own version of the challenge, and netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, has got netizens talking after doing the viral ceiling challenge.

Recently, social media has been taken over by some young ladies who participate in the challenge, which involves shaking their backsides.

Paul PSquare's girlfriend Ivy shared a video of her doing the ceiling challenge. @ivyifeoma

Source: TikTok

The challenge, which involves cellotaping one's mobile phone to the ceiling and recording their raunchy dance moves, even got a Nigerian student expelled from her university.

However, Paul Okoye's girlfriend did not seem to get in trouble for her interpretation of the viral challenge. Taking to her TikTok page, Ivy posted her version.

In the video, the young lady was seen taping her phone to the ceiling before moving back to start her dance moves. However, rather than start twerking, Ivy Ifeoma brought out her bible and was seen jumping to praise God.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Paul P Square's girlfriend does ceiling challenge

Ivy Ifeoma's ceiling challenge left a number of social media amused, while others said they were not surprised by how she danced. Read some of their comments below:

official_donj:

“Firstly I wasn’t expecting anything because she doesn’t have anything to show so yeah I wasn’t surprised.”

mr_kilanbaka:

“Thank agidi I for fear say watin you wan shake your bone.”

Qwinb__xx:

“No time wey I see this girl wey I no laugh.”

bless_ingn:

“Na lie, she no get nyash. Me self no get nyash na why I no do .”

cleoladiva:

“Dey play! Dey deceive urself!”

mzsylviaaa:

“Is it not somebody that have yansh that will twerk?”

gistandmemesblog:

“Which yansh she wan take use do the challenge before.”

ariadne_nyx:

“Wetin she wan throwback before.”

vinkelsonly:

“She for do am na.”

botellascubesdrinks:

“Wahala for who no be decent girl.”

senseichupac:

“She no get the goods.”

xx_chijokz:

“E no dey funny again.”

official_wini_:

“She doesn’t have yansh, am doing my next week.”

