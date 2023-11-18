Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Adekaz are leaving no stone unturned as they take the promotion of their new movie to a new level

A clip posted online by Mercy Aigbe of herself and her hubby jumping on the Kizz Daniel's bodyguard challenge has gone viral

Celebrities and fans have reacted to the clip hailing Adekaz's acting skills while also asking Mercy Aigbe how she gets him to do some of the stuff they do together

Famous Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, have set social media ablaze with a recent video.

A viral clip of the Nollywood power couple putting their acting and content-creating skills to the fore has stirred reactions online.

Video as Mercy Aigbe turns her husband into her bodyguard. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe's hubby turns Kevin Powers

In the trending skit video, Mercy Aigbe's hubby was seen replicating Kizz Daniel's bodyguard challenge.

He rocked a black tuxedo with black sunglasses and walked around his wife with a puffed shoulder, pushing away anyone who came close to her.

Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina is one of the several celebrities who reacted to the clip hailing Adekaz's bodyguard skills.

Watch the viral skit below:

See how netizens reacted to trending viral video

Here are some of the comments the viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby stirred online:

@toyin_abraham:

"I love this."

@chief_femibranch:

"Mercy u don turn Chairman to Actor o."

@bukunmioluwasina:

"I haven’t laughed this loud this week ❤️❤️ You ppl ehn."

@kazimadeoti:

"My Agbeke is priceless o . Ada Omo Daddy is coming. Save the date."

@olayinkasolomon01:

"Nah only Supportive husband we go love."

@kiitealagbo:

"Aunty mercy what did you put in your stew !!! Share secret ooooo!!"

@folagade_banks:

" Hajia and Alhaji no go ch0ke us finish for this app.. I loveet."

@twinz_love:

"The way daddy was guiding his wife ehn we love to see this."

@_kehindebankole:

"Lol made me laugh so hard."

@etinosaofficial:

"Laughter wan finish me oh my God."

@queenjayhair:

"It’s the shoulder pad for me."

Mercy Aigbe and her Hubby attend Owanbe together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recently viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attending a wedding party in Lagos.

The clip surfaced online after a long period when the couple was on a low-key after their February love fest.

This also came months after Mercy Aigbe embarked on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim, and she took a new name, Haija Minnah.

Source: Legit.ng