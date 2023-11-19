Hours after going viral, Mercy Aigbe and her hubby have set tongues wagging once again online as Adekaz shows a different side of himself

A video ofAdekaz walking in on his wife, Mercy Aigbe, as she tries to join the viral ceiling challenge has set the internet on fire

In the viral video, Adekaz was seen slamming his wife as he kicked her out of his bed, pulled her wig off and asked her to go and observe Solat

A viral clip of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, in a minor scuffle over a TikTok challenge has sparked reactions online.

This new video is coming some hours after the couple had gone viral online for their Kizz Daniel Bodyguard challenge.

However, this time, the couple doesn't seem to be on the same wavelength as Mercy's hubby; Adekaz showed a completely different side of his personality in the trending clip.

Adekaz kicks Mercy Aigbe out of bed to go and prayer

The movie mogul in this new video was seen walking in on his wife as she tried joining the popular TikTok Ceiling Challenge.

Adekaz, in the video, stopped Mercy Aigbe from doing the ceiling challenge, removed her wig, and asked her to go and observe Solat.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Reactions trail the viral clip of Adekaz and Mercy Aigbe fighting

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

Mercy Aigbe and her Hubby attend Owanbe together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recently viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attending a wedding party in Lagos.

The clip surfaced online after a long period when the couple was on a low-key after their February love fest.

This also came months after Mercy Aigbe embarked on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim, and she took a new name, Haija Minnah.

