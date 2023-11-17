A video shared online by popular Nigerian comic Woli Agba during his recent visit to the UK has sparked reactions

The skit maker in the viral video couldn't help but express amazement as he sighted a mobile home for the time in his life

In reaction to the viral clip, Woli Agba took to his page to express shock as he asked his fans to educate him about mobile homes and how true they were

Famous Nigerian skit maker and comic Ayobami Ajewole, aka Woli Agba, has set tongues wagging online as a video he shared on his social media page went viral.

The young father of one, who is currently in the United Kingdom, expressed his amazement in the viral video as he saw a mobile home for the first time.

Video of skit maker Woli Agba trends online as he sees a mobile home for the first time in the U.K. Photo credit: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

The gospel-based comic couldn't help but query the authenticity of mobile homes and what such structures were used for.

See the video of the mobile home posted online by Woli Agba:

Netizens react to Woli Agba's video

Several reactions have trailed the viral clip of a mobile home posted online by Woli Agba. However, one particular comment has stirred reaction the most.

In reaction to the video, one netizen advised Woli Agba not to record people's homes and post online, especially in the UK.

He noted that it was a serious crime that could get into trouble or even be sued in court.

Here are some of the reactions Woli Agba's video stirred online:

mr_steve_7836:

"Lol. Stop taking videos of other people’s properties… private property! Don’t get a law suit on your neck, sir."

@officialmcpamilerin:

"Daddy where did you keep the offering box sir, have been searching everywhere, I no see am."

@taiwotelli:

"When you are told to come with proof of address."

@oluwabusayomijohn:

"Yes it is a house. We call it Portacabin. They are also available in Nigeria."

@toyasolabint:

"Lol its a caravan... a lot of people have it, and they travel with it to a location for a holiday...lol Pele..."

@adefolaju_adebanji:

"Bushman mobile home is a real thing…. Even here in the states too."

@oluwamayokun_:

"It’s a static caravan used for holiday homes, staycation or getaways."

@officialholiest:

"Plus delivery fee to Ibadan, how much be 3 bedroom?"

@funniprince:

"This what they mean when they say home delivery."

